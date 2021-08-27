Plans approved to open children's care home in rural village near Sheffield

The nine bed detached property, on Lamb Lane in Firbeck, will offer a home for five children aged four to 18 and four staff members, with up to three children sleeping in at the home overnight.

The site will be run by Esland Group, who operate care homes for youngsters with varying needs throughout the UK.

Esland’s website states that their group homes “Offer up to five bedrooms for young people who require care away from the family home”, and the service aims to “stabilise the psychological and emotional needs of our young people as we recognise that this can affect the behaviours that they present with”.

Planning documents state that the home will “provide a discrete and quiet location where children can be provided with a robust plan for their road to resilience to becoming valued members of society.”

One letter of objection was submited to RMBC, on the grounds that the site is “unsustainable”, “poor public transport links”, and that “the age of the children is not provided”.