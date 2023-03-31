News you can trust since 1887
Plans approved reviving Kelham Island pub so rough it was nicknamed ‘Devil’s Kitchen’

Sheffield Council approved plans to transform an old Kelham Island pub nicknamed the ‘Devil’s Kitchen’, because it was so rough, into a boutique hotel.

Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 15:13 BST

Mr Broughton, who did not reveal his first name, submitted plans to the council to transform the Old Bull’s Head, at 16-18 Dun Street in the Kelham Island conservation area, into a small 11 bedroom hotel with a three storey extension.

The site was last used as a nursery but this closed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and never reopened.

Kelham Island Walks said it was once known as the Devil’s Kitchen because it was one of the roughest pubs in Sheffield and known as the place to get into a fight.

A firm, 7Hills Architectural Design Ltd, on behalf of Mr Broughton, said: “A residential use would be appropriate and in line with local and national policies…

“The reinstatement of the former public house (pub) with hotel accommodation above would be generally supported in this location.”

Permission was recently granted conditionally by the council, according to its planning portal.

There was one objection to the plan from a neighbour who raised concern about parking.

Dave Pickersgill, pub heritage officer, also commented on the plans saying the facade of the building references a Sheffield brewery which closed more than 70 years ago and this stonework was probably the only surviving reference to a brewery dating back to the 19th century and which was active during World War Two.

To read the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?keyVal=RO0SUPNYH4V00&activeTab=summary

