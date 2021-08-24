Plans approved for new 'cinematic piano bar' on Sheffield's Abbeydale Road

Christopher Alan Shenton is planning to set up the Glass Frog, which on its website is described as a “beautiful cinematic piano bar” and a “quirky independent hidey hole”, on 363, Abbeydale Road.

In his application, it states he is an experienced business operator having run a licensed premises next to this spot without any issues.

Sheffield Council’s licensing sub committee was due to make a decision on the application after four objections were lodged, two from local residents and two from local councillors, however all withdrew their objections.

Abbeydale Road.

It was therefore granted but with extra conditions. These are: no loudspeakers to be fixed externally or directed to broadcast sound outside the building at any time, any outside seating should only be used by customers between 9am and 9pm and a noise survey of the site will be taken within six months of the licence being granted to check appropriate levels are complied with.