Plans approved for major housing scheme close to Sheffield Parkway

Strata Homes and Great Places Housing Group will build two and three-storey apartment blocks and terrace homes on land off Blue Mans Way, Catcliffe, adding up to 76 new homes.

An appeal in 2017 overturned the council’s decision not to grant outline planning permission on the site.

“Once we lost that appeal, the area stopped becoming a green corridor,” Councillor Alan Atkin, chair of the board told the meeting.

Artists' impression of the scheme.

Developers will pay RMBC £38,000 towards sustainable transport measures and £4,500 toward a traffic regulation order for to a 20 mph limit on the estate roads.

Almost 40 objections were submitted from nearby residents, and objections from Catcliffe Parish Council, the Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, the Rotherham Local Access Forum, and Brinsworth Councillor Adam Carter.

Matthew Rhodes, on behalf of the applicant told the meeting that a managed woodland be incorporated into the development, “delivering areas of high amenity and wildlife value.

He added that the proposals would add “over 10,000 meters fo green space – over double the amount required on a residential development of this size.”

Resident Nicholas Howarth objected, stating that “severe on street parking” is an issue on Blue Mans Way.

“If the devlopment is to go ahead….my garden will be cut in half,” he added.

“You cannot get a fire engine through that estate. You can’t get ambulances through that estate.

“The site started life as a protected area of green land, it was classed as valuable.”

Elizabeth Swanson also objected, telling the meeting that air pollution around the site is “immense”.

“Catcliffe itself is over congested,” she added.