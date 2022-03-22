Plans agreed for two new restaurants at Rotherham’s Forge Island with construction to begin this year

A report to RMBC’s cabinet members seeks to allow the negotiation of commercial terms for construction of the development to start.

The council’s planning board granted permission for the new scheme in June 2020.

Once complete, the scheme on the River Don will be transformed into a new leisure quarter for Rotherham Town Centre with a cinema, restaurants, hotel, car parking, and homes.

Travelodge and the Arc Cinema have been confirmed for the scheme, and terms have been agreed with two as yet unannounced restaurants.

Preparation works have now been completed at the site, including demolitions, the construction of a fish pass and flood mitigation measures.

A report to cabinet states that works to construct the cinema, hotel andrestaurants can commence on site later this year.

The report adds: ” Following commencement of this second phase of enabling works, the entire Forge Island site will not be accessible to the public and therefore the current car park and access routes over the site will be closed.

“It is anticipated that Muse and the Council will agree heads of terms asdescribed above with a funder during May 2022.

“This will allow the council to enter into an agreement to take the overridinghead lease (as agreed by Cabinet in December 2018) to commence onpractical completion of the development.

“This is anticipated to be in June/July 2022 subject to these commercial matters being agreed.