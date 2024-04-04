Planning board to visit Maltby site before decision is made on 300 new homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The board was set to decide on the application for the second stage of homes on Grange Lane in March, but it was deferred until members had visited the site.

The board will now visit the site ahead of their next meeting on April 11.

Work is underway on the first phase of the scheme to build 100 homes, and this application hopes for permission to begin phases two, three and four, which include 300 more.

Outline permission was granted for the scheme in 2020, and councillors are now being asked to approve the finalised details of the scheme.

Jones Homes will be required to contribute £756,300 for additional school places at Maltby Academy.

When outline permission for the development was granted in 2020, Rotherham’s NHS Primary Care service said there was enough primary care provision, but that capacity for the whole site ‘may need to be looked into’.

An officer report states that upon asking for further details, the service 'did not respond' - so no medical provision will be provided.

Ninety-five of the proposed two, three, four and five-bedroom homes will be allocated under an affordable homes scheme.

The council has received 20 objections to the scheme from residents, and others from Braithwell and Mickelbring Parish Council, Stainton Parish Council.

Objectors raised issues such as extra traffic and pollution; flooding; lack of school and GP places; loss of green space, and queried if the sewage system can cope.

Braithwell and Micklebring Parish Council warned that the development could have a 'catastrophic negative impact' on roads, and stated that the local medical centre is 'not fit (sic) for purpose'.

However, council planners say that the transport implications were assessed at the outline stage of the application, and were found to be 'acceptable'.