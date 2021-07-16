Plan revealed to tackle traffic congestion blighting two Sheffield neighbourhoods

Nether Edge and Crookes, including part of Walkley, have been earmarked to become low traffic neighbourhoods and Sheffield Council is starting a four week consultation asking people what needs to be done.

Particular hotspots include Highton Street, Greenhow Street and Fir Street at Walkley; Western Road and School Road at Crookes; and Brincliffe Edge Road, Union Street, Sheldon Road and Sandford Grove in Nether Edge.

Solutions could include narrowing the mouth of a junction to slow down traffic; dropped crossings; closing a road to vehicles using bollards or planters, while allowing pedestrians and cyclists to use it; making a road one way; banning turns into or out of a specified road; introducing a school street and installing cycle parking.

Crookes Active Travel Plan.

Matthew Reynolds of Sheffield Council said it was important to understand what residents were unhappy with – for example, creating a one way street doesn’t necessarily slow down speeding traffic.

Suggestions, which need to be legal and still allow bin lorries and emergency vehicle access, will be put in place temporarily for six months then reassessed.

The council will spend a chunk of £3.4m Active Travel funding from the Government on the schemes.

Mr Reynolds said: “These are areas where people have routinely asked us to help as there are some incredibly tight roads with two way traffic. Now we have the money, let’s see what we can come up with.

Nether Edge Active Travel Plan.

“Active neighbourhoods are about creating a better environment where people feel they have the safety and comfort to walk and cycle around

“They can promote healthier lifestyles and make the area feel a lot nicer and more attractive.

“At the moment we have to rely on the police to do a lot of traffic enforcement but that’s where the engineering solutions come in

“We have lots of residential streets where people are trying to get home as quickly as possible or are trying to avoid the main roads. They decide to cut through because they’re in a rush and they’re often speeding

“By stripping that through traffic out, we can really slow down the traffic which encourages people to spend more time outside.

“Traditionally, terraced houses built back in Victorian times have small gardens so having additional space outside on the road is a very positive step forward

“With that you reduce pollution, improve road safety and improve the health of these communities.”

Mr Reynolds said feedback from residents was key. “We’ve identified these areas where this activity is happening, you tell us what you want to see

“There will be some workshops where we’ll be able to sit down and talk to people so we’re hoping we’ll be able to get a true picture of what’s happening.”