Plan for new LED floodlight at a Sheffield tennis club could be refused
The floodlight is proposed for a court at the Dore and Totley Tennis Club on Devonshire Road. However, Sheffield Council’s planning officers have cited several concerns in recommending against the development.
According to a report, the project would be “detrimental to the amenities of the locality and to the living conditions of nearby residents,” and would result in an “unacceptable increase” in ambient light levels in the area.
The council’s planning committee is set to review the report, which notes that the club’s outdoor tennis courts currently have no lighting. The application seeks permission to erect six five-metre columns, each fitted with between two and four luminaires (floodlights).
Each luminaire would be rated at 300W.
In the planning documents, the applicant stated that “a curfew on the use of the lights would be employed limiting their use to 21:00 hours on any day.”
During the public consultation, 65 letters were submitted—40 in support of the proposal and 24 in opposition.
Ward councillor Martin Smith objected to the application, arguing it would introduce ambient light into an “otherwise relatively low-light environment.”
Those opposed to the plans raised concerns about light pollution, increased noise, traffic, and parking issues.
Supporters of the development argued that the improved facilities would benefit the local economy, aid the club’s operations, and increase youth participation in the sport.
Sheffield Council’s planning committee will consider the application at a meeting scheduled for 2pm next Tuesday (April 28).
