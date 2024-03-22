Plans for eight flats in Wombwell town centre have been refused by BMBC’s planning department.

The applicant hoped to convert the former travel agents at 10-16 High Street into six studio flats, as well as a one and two bed flat.

However, BMBC refused permission, on the grounds that the flats would not provide ‘sufficient private amenity space’, or ‘adequate living standards’.

A report by council officers states: “No information has been provided in terms of bin or cycle storage and it appears….that there is not sufficient space to provide this.”

The council report adds that the use of the ground floor unit as accommodation would remove the shop unit ‘to the detriment of the primary shopping frontage on High Street.’

“The proposal would be an over development of the site and fails to provide sufficient shared external amenity space, bin and secure cycle storage,” it states.