Plan for 20 new homes in Barnsley suburb set for approval
Outline plans for 20 new homes on former allotments in Darfield are set for approval.
The applicant wants to build the homes on land south of South View in Darfield, and an outline planning application is set for approval at Barnsley Council’s next planning board meeting on September 14.
Initially developers applied to build 30 homes on the site, but this has been reduced to 20 to “allow for the retention of some green space”.
The site is allocated as greenspace in Barnsley’s local plan, which is protected from development unless it is replaced, or if there is “is too much of that particular type of green space in the area”.
Five objections and nine letters of support have been submitted, according to a planning report.
Objectors say the access from Snape Hill “isn’t safe”, that services “can’t take the increased residents”, and raise concerns regarding noise, flooding, loss of views and impact on house prices.
Supporters say the plans are a “good use of unused land”, and that there are “to many rented properties in the area.”