Hundreds of campaigners from left-wing groups gathered along Glossop Road, Sheffield, amid fears of a right-wing protest on Wilkinson Street.
Some motorists sounded their horns in support as they drove past.
A major police presence was on the scene while demonstrators held placards and shouted anti-racism slogans.
Some of those present also gave speeches.
Our gallery shows 10 photos of the rally.
1. From the air
2. Along the street
3. Demo
4. Placards
