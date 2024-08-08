Sheffield protests: 10 pictures show major anti-racism demo along Glossop Road

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Aug 2024, 09:25 GMT

This was the scene last night along a major Sheffield road as anti-racism campaigners held a demonstration amid fears of a right-wing protest.

Hundreds of campaigners from left-wing groups gathered along Glossop Road, Sheffield, amid fears of a right-wing protest on Wilkinson Street.

Some motorists sounded their horns in support as they drove past.

A major police presence was on the scene while demonstrators held placards and shouted anti-racism slogans.

Some of those present also gave speeches.

Our gallery shows 10 photos of the rally.

Anti racism demonstration demonstrators at Wilkinson Street, Sheffield

1. From the air

Anti racism demonstration demonstrators at Wilkinson Street, Sheffield | National World Photo: National World

Anti racism demonstration demonstrators at Wilkinson Street, Sheffield

2. Along the street

Anti racism demonstration demonstrators at Wilkinson Street, Sheffield | National World Photo: National World

Anti racism demonstration demonstrators at Wilkinson Street, Sheffield

3. Demo

Anti racism demonstration demonstrators at Wilkinson Street, Sheffield | National World Photo: National World

Anti racism demonstration demonstrators at Wilkinson Street, Sheffield

4. Placards

Anti racism demonstration demonstrators at Wilkinson Street, Sheffield | National World Photo: National World

