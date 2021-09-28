Pictures reveal how Sheffield's former Stokes Tiles site could be transformed into Victorian style houses

Plans for the first Sky-House Co development in the city centre have been submitted for a site at Egerton Street, which used to be home to the now vacant Stokes Tiles warehouse.

The development includes 50 properties, including 30 three and four bedroom Sky-House homes and 20 one bedroom apartments, along with two commercial units.

Coda Planning and Sky-House Co director David Cross says the development could give a £9 million boost to the city economy.

Victorian back-to-back terraced houses could be built on Egerton Street in Sheffield city centre (image Sky-House)

The Sky-House version of the Victorian back-to-back house, created by the award-winning architects at Coda Studios, includes bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, open plan kitchen/diners and private roof gardens accessed from a private study area.

Outside there is courtyard parking, communal play areas and private patios for each homeowner.

The development will be carbon neutral during construction and will have the latest eco features, including steel frame structure, air source heat recovery pumps and solar panels, converting sunlight into electricity.

Sky-House already has developments at Waverley and Oughtibridge and each one is designed differently to fit in with the neighbourhood.

The old Stokes Tiles on Egerton Street, Sheffield.

David said: “Following the Sky-House Co success at Waverley and major developments in Oughtibridge and Stocksbridge, we are confident that now is the ideal time to bring Sky-House to Sheffield city centre and Egerton Street is the ideal location.

“The development is aimed at families and urbanites and even though it is so central, it actually sits within the Silverdale School catchment area.

“We also believe the development will provide a £9m boost for the local economy and create lots of local opportunities within our buy-local ethos alongside new apprenticeships and jobs.

“This is a project that will deliver a true family housing development and one that could bring a real sense of regeneration too.

“The Sky-House aim has always been to provide affordable beautiful and unusual homes for the first time buyer and families and we believe that is exactly what we are achieving.”