Phone company wins appeal against Sheffield Council for ‘obtrusive’ 5G phone mast
The council refused CK Hutchison Networks permission for the 15 metre high pole and associated cabinets on a footpath on Shirland Lane, Darnall, next to open green space last year.
In its decision notice, the council said the mast would be “overly prominent andobtrusive” and “out of scale and character within the street scene”.
CK Hutchison Networks then appealed and the planning inspector overturned the decision.
In a council report updating the planning and highways committee on appeal decisions this month, officers said the main issue was whether it would harm the character and appearance of the area.
They said: “The inspector identified that the pole will be highly visible, however they considered that given the presence of other vertical features, the proposed siting, between the open space and industrial area, avoids any direct conflict with nearby residential properties. They further considered that the siting of the mast adjacent to the existing group of trees and vegetation will reduce its visual impact.
“The inspector concluded that the siting and appearance of the proposal would not result in harm to the character and appearance of the area. The proposal would accord with relevant local and national planning policies and consequently the appeal was allowed.”
There were two comments from members of the public on the planning application for the mast, both objections.