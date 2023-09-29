Phone company fights Sheffield Council’s 5G mast refusal
The council refused Cornerstone’s plans for a 20 metre high monopole with associated cabinets at land opposite Staniforth Works, on Main Street in Hackenthorpe.
In a decision notice, the council said it would be an “overly prominent and obtrusive” feature that would be out of scale and character for the area and the cabinets and equipment would add “unacceptable” levels of street clutter.
Cornerstone has now appealed the decision and the planning inspector will have the final say.
Five members of the public commented on the planning application, all objecting.
Cornerstone will now go through the planning appeals process and await a decision by the planning inspector who will either back the council or overturn the authority’s decision which would allow the phone mast to go ahead.