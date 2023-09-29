A mobile phone company has lodged an appeal against Sheffield Council’s refusal of its plans for a 5G phone mast officers said was “obtrusive”.

The council refused Cornerstone’s plans for a 20 metre high monopole with associated cabinets at land opposite Staniforth Works, on Main Street in Hackenthorpe.

In a decision notice, the council said it would be an “overly prominent and obtrusive” feature that would be out of scale and character for the area and the cabinets and equipment would add “unacceptable” levels of street clutter.

Cornerstone has now appealed the decision and the planning inspector will have the final say.

Five members of the public commented on the planning application, all objecting.