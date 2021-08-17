Phase one of Sheffield’s West Bar regeneration approved

Construction of the mixed-use scheme – which includes offices, leisure and retail space and apartments – will start within the next few months, following demolition.

Urbo, the developer for the project, along with Urbo Regeneration and Peveril Securities already secured £150 million funding to deliver this first phase, which it said is the largest single private sector investment deal Sheffield had ever seen.

Ultimately, the partnership plans to deliver a £300 million mixed use destination expected to create between 6,000 and 8,000 new jobs and new homes.

How the scheme could look.

Peter Swallow, managing director at Urbo, said: “We have been working closely with Sheffield City Council and other key stakeholders for many years to bring forward this important regeneration scheme and we are delighted to secure full planning consent to be able to move forward with construction.

“No.1 West Bar Square delivers against evidenced demand for large footprint, high quality modern office accommodation that is currently lacking in Sheffield city centre. It complements the existing West Bar neighbourhood which already boasts key office occupiers including the Home Office, top 50 law firm Irwin Mitchell and the Crown and Family Courts.”