Petitioner’s disappointment as former mayor’s picture will not be removed from Rotherham Town Hall

A former mayor’s picture will not be removed from Rotherham Town Hall’s roll of honour, following a petition by the borough’s Conservatives.

Conservative councillors began a petition to remove a picture of former mayor Shaun Wright from Rotherham Town Hall’s roll of honour, and Sammy Woodhouse, survivor of child sexual exploitation in the town, has also supported the campaign.

They want it replaced with a QR code which, when scanned, informs visitors of Mr Wright’s “failure to do his job” as the borough’s cabinet member for children’s services from 2005 to 2010.

He also resigned as South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner following the Jay report in 2014, which found that there were at least 1,400 victims of child sexual exploitation (CSE) in the town between 1997 and 2013.

In a written response to councillor Simon Ball, who submitted the petition, states that the picture will not be removed as there is ‘no precedent to call upon or legal reason to remove the picture’.

Councillor Ball criticised the decision, and told the local democracy reporting service: “To continue to display the disgraced ex-mayor Shaun Wright within the town hall further points to the fact this Labour-controlled council has not changed.

“Could you imagine being one of the people affected by CSE and passing his smiling picture that’s ensconced on the wall, and thinking that is a good thing to display in the Town Hall?

“The picture should be removed and not celebrated.”

Jo Brown, assistant chief executive at Rotherham Borough Council said: “A petition of 27 names was presented at the Council meeting of Wednesday 17 July 2024.

“All previous Mayor’s pictures dating back more than 100 years are displayed in the Town Hall as a matter of historical record and there is no precedent to call upon or legal reason to remove the picture.