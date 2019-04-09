A petition calling for Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis to support a People’s Vote on any Brexit deal has attracted a strong response.

The politician, who juggles his mayoral role with his duties as Labour MP for Barnsley Central, has twice opposed such a ballot – also known as a ‘confirmatory vote’, allowing the public to give a final verdict on a deal – in Parliament.

Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis

Members of Sheffield For Europe, who organised the petition, assembled outside Sheffield Town Hall to collect signatures from passers-by. More than 500 names were gathered in 48 hours and the document can still be signed online.

The group says Mr Jarvis should ‘recognise his wider role’ as mayor, as well as pointing out that he has defied Labour policy on a People’s Vote.

Mary Seneviratne, chair of Sheffield for Europe, said: “The fact that so many people have backed this petition in so short a time sends a message to Mr Jarvis about the concern and feelings on this issue.

“When we launched the petition in Sheffield city centre on Saturday it was being signed by someone every 20 seconds.

People adding their signatures to the petition calling on Dan Jarvis to back a confirmatory vote.

“Mr Jarvis must see that after so much has changed in the three years since the flawed EU referendum and the people of South Yorkshire want the right to have a say on any exit deal.”

A truck with a large hoarding bearing the message ‘63 per cent of Sheffield residents want a final say on Brexit’ has been touring the city centre.

The petition says: “The EU has brought considerable benefits to your region. There is growing support in the region for a ‘confirmatory referendum’ on a Brexit deal approved by Parliament, as the only legitimate way to solve the crisis that Brexit has caused the country.

“We, the undersigned, therefore urge you to reconsider and drop your opposition to such a confirmatory referendum.”

People adding their signatures to the petition calling on Dan Jarvis to back a confirmatory vote.

Mr Jarvis was unavailable for comment, but a statement from him on his website says: “The Government’s own analysis shows that leaving without any form of trade deal will lead to a seven per cent fall in the size of the Yorkshire economy.

“This would cause very significant levels of job losses – especially in manufacturing - and have a serious impact on the lives of residents in Barnsley and South Yorkshire.

“I do not believe that leaving the EU with no deal is in our country’s best interests. It is my duty to fight for the best possible withdrawal agreement until the last possible moment.”

Sheffield For Europe plans to hand in the petition at the City Region office on Broad Street West at 1pm on Wednesday. The group says anyone wishing to sign the petition should email sheffieldforeurope@gmail.com, supplying their name and postcode.