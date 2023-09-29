News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

Petition to remove time limits on disabled parking in Sheffield city centre

The partner of a disabled person has launched a petition urging Sheffield Council to remove time restrictions on disabled parking bays in the city centre.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 14:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Zoe Jenkins, who has a disabled partner, launched the campaign on the council’s website. A link to the petition can be found here: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=10301&RPID=12276526&HPID=12276526

Zoe said: “We petition the council to review and remove the time restrictions placed upon disabled parking bays in Sheffield city centre to increase accessibility for users of these spaces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There are very few disabled parking bays in Sheffield as it is, and the ones that are available always have a time restriction imposed on them.

Most Popular
The partner of a disabled person has launched a petition urging Sheffield Council to remove time restrictions on disabled parking bays in the city centre.The partner of a disabled person has launched a petition urging Sheffield Council to remove time restrictions on disabled parking bays in the city centre.
The partner of a disabled person has launched a petition urging Sheffield Council to remove time restrictions on disabled parking bays in the city centre.

“Four hours is simply not enough and adds extra stress to our days when needing to use the spaces.

“I am a firm believer that due to the small amount of disabled bays there should be an unlimited time to park there, to not only provide more accessibility for those needing to use the bays but to ease the lives and stand people who need to use a Blue Badge on a more equal ground when it comes to enjoying the city centre.

“Remove time restrictions and welcome everyone to the city equally.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The petition will run on the council’s website until December 1.

A map of all the disabled parking bays operated by the council in the city centre can be found on the council’s website here: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/parking/city-centre-car-parking

Related topics:Sheffield CouncilPetitionSheffield