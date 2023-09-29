Petition to remove time limits on disabled parking in Sheffield city centre

The partner of a disabled person has launched a petition urging Sheffield Council to remove time restrictions on disabled parking bays in the city centre.

Zoe Jenkins, who has a disabled partner, launched the campaign on the council’s website. A link to the petition can be found here: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=10301&RPID=12276526&HPID=12276526

Zoe said: “We petition the council to review and remove the time restrictions placed upon disabled parking bays in Sheffield city centre to increase accessibility for users of these spaces.

“There are very few disabled parking bays in Sheffield as it is, and the ones that are available always have a time restriction imposed on them.

“Four hours is simply not enough and adds extra stress to our days when needing to use the spaces.

“I am a firm believer that due to the small amount of disabled bays there should be an unlimited time to park there, to not only provide more accessibility for those needing to use the bays but to ease the lives and stand people who need to use a Blue Badge on a more equal ground when it comes to enjoying the city centre.

“Remove time restrictions and welcome everyone to the city equally.”

The petition will run on the council’s website until December 1.