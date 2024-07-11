Petition to remove former mayor’s picture from Rotherham town hall to be considered by council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Campaigner and child sexual abuse survivor Sammy Woodhouse has thrown her weight behind a campaign to remove a former mayor’s picture from Rotherham Town Hall’s roll of honour.

Conservative councillors began a petition to remove a picture of former mayor Shaun Wright from Rotherham Town Hall’s roll of honour, and Sammy has also supported the campaign.

The petition will be discussed at the next RMBC full council meeting on July 17.

The petition, which has 27 signatures so far, calls for a QR code to replace the picture, linking visitors to a website informing them of Mr Wright’s ‘failure to do his job’ as head of children’s services, from 2005 until 2010.

Rotherham Town Hall

He also resigned as South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner following the Jay report in 2014, which found that there were at least 1,400 victims of child sexual exploitation (CSE) in the town between 1997 and 2013.

Councillor Simon Ball, leader of the Conservatives, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service previously: “To have his picture displayed within the walls of the Town Hall is a travesty and an insult to those that suffered from CSE and we call on Rotherham Council to remove this picture, and replace it with a QR code that will inform people why there is a gap.

“We should not be remembering people or displaying people who let our town so badly down, so with that this council should immediately remove the picture once this petition and debate has occurred.”

Sammy Woodhouse added that the picture should have been removed ‘immediately’, adding, ‘it shouldn’t be this difficult’.