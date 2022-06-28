Petition signed by more than 1,100 Barnsley residents calls for safety measures on busy dual carriageway

The petition was handed in to Barnsley Council yesterday ( June 27) by John Evans, secretary of the Speed Awareness Group Ardsley (SAGA).

The petition calls on BMBC to implement an average speed camera, 40mph signs and pedestrian crossings on Doncaster Road, Ardsley.

The online petition has gained 663 signatures, and the door to door petition gained 452 signatures.

The road has been the site of numerous accidents, and residents have long been concerned about the speed of vehicles travelling on the stretch up Ardsley Hill.

Mr Evans said: “The campaign is based upon issues that have existed for many years, which have escalated since the “burning out” subsequent and removal of the static speed camera.

“The excessive speeding of vehicles on the A635 dual carriage, Stairfoot and Ardsley and over the past several weeks resulting in accidents, some of which are life changing, placing a call on resources from Police, Fire Brigade and Ambulance services.

“The aim of the group is to work with the authorities, not against them.

“I think the the solution to this is really for them to consider the average speed cameras, like you’ve got at Hickleton through to the A1m.

“The residents feel much safer and it works.”

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways at Barnsley Council said: “We will always investigate any concerns around road safety and will provide a full response to the issues raised within the petition, once the investigation is complete.

“As a member of the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership, we work tirelessly with agencies such as the local police and fire service, to make our roads safer.

“A range of interventions are available to improve road safety across the borough and we will always seek to introduce the right measure in the right place taking into account historic collision records and where appropriate, local intelligence.”

SAGA’s next meeting will take place on August 2 at Oaks WMC at 7pm.