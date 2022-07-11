Lily Grayson started the petition for a pedestrian crossing on Cross Hill Road, Ecclesfield, which will run on the council’s website until August 4.

She suggested a puffin, toucan or zebra crossing on the road which is a short walk from Ecclesfield Primary School, Beck Primary School and others.

In her petition statement she said: “This is an extremely busy road with many dangerous junctions and left and right turns, there is no safe place to cross this road.

“Cross Hill has many family residents and there are many schools nearby the area with children walking home from school. And therefore for the safety of myself, my family and people in the community [we want this crossing].”