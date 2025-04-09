Petition against council plan to introduce licences for landlords in Clifton area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A petition against the inclusion of parts of Clifton in a scheme which requires landlords to hold a licence has been presented to Rotehrham Metropolitan Borough Council today (April 9).

The petition, which has 103 signatures, raises concerns that five streets in Clifton, an area predominantly made up of long-term owner-occupiers, do not face the issues that the scheme aims to address, such as high levels of anti-social behaviour, poor housing conditions, or crime.

Selective licensing requires landlords in specific areas to apply for a licence to rent out properties. The aim is to improve housing standards, reduce crime, and ensure that landlords maintain their properties properly. In designated areas, landlords are required to pay a fee of £521 per property for a five-year licence.

The council is considering including other areas in this scheme, including Eastwood Mount, Newton Street, Newton Drive, Byron Drive and parts of Badsley Moor Lane.

However, petitioners argue that Clifton does not face the same challenges as other areas in Rotherham. They are concerned that labelling the area as “deprived” could have a detrimental effect on property values, making the neighbourhood less appealing to potential buyers and renters. This, they fear, could result in negative equity for homeowners in the area.

The petition calls on Rotherham Borough Council to reconsider including parts of Clifton in the selective licensing scheme or to find alternative solutions that would not “disproportionately impact landlords or harm the local housing market”.

During today’s full council meeting, lead petitioner Mohammed Shafiq said that only five houses had been sold in six years, disputing the council’s view that there is low demand for housing in the area.

Mr Shafiq added: “The majority of the residents in this area are very elderly, have lived there for over 30 years. It’s such a nice area, nobody wants to move out. We have been blended in with the town centre and Eastwood. This has caused a lot of confusion.

“The communication’s been lacking, it’s been very poor and it could have been handled much better.”

In addition to the petition, Rotherham’s Liberal Democrat councillors have urged the Labour-controlled council to pause the expansion of the scheme until the full impact of the upcoming Renters’ Rights Bill can be fully understood.

The petition will be referred to the council’s director of regeneration and environment to provide a written response to the petitioner.