He is Sheffield City Council’s longest-serving councillor.

He began his first term on May 4, 1972 and has continued to the present day.

Mr Price said: “It’s been a long haul. I mean it’s really been a superb adventure representing the people of Brightside.

Peter Price has served as a Labour councillor in Sheffield for the last 50 years. Picture: Dean Atkins

“I’ve been proud to be involved in so many improvements over the years and especially in the city.”

Mr Price wrote on Twitter: “50 years ago today elected the Brightside councillor and have been proud to represent the wonderful communities ever since.”

He told ShefNews: “I believe I’m quite proud looking back on what we’ve achieved but there’s still a long way to go.”

He has fulfilled many roles over the years, including the Chair of Leisure and Chair of Committee, which made big decisions about major roles in the city council.

“I’m quite proud of all the achievements to transform the city. I think the transformation from what was an industrial wasteland with 15 per cent unemployment or dereliction down the Don Valley, and that was really transformed,” he said.

Mr Price has helped make many changes to the area, including creating two community centres, and improving the sports grounds and other facilities.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with local communities which helped raise money for charities and that's a side of things that really swung me to politics,” he said.

He joined the Labour Party when he first got married and decided to be a councillor.

“I was quite excited about getting rid of the new water heater revolution. I joined and then began to stand by local members,” he said.

Mr Price has four children and over 20 grandchildren.

“They’ve got memories of them going through town on marches with me, which embarrassed them greatly,” he jokes.

His family even joined him when camping with the Sheffield Labour Party in the Lake District.

“There was a feeling of camaraderie. Even if we didn't agree with each other on issues, we’d always go to the camp and have a good time together,” he said.