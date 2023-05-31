News you can trust since 1887
‘People have no idea how difficult it can be’: autistic people call for better Sheffield

Autistic people have spoken out about the difficulties they face in Sheffield to help shape a new strategy.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 31st May 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 09:00 BST

It is estimated there could be between 8,500 to 20,000 autistic people – who see, hear and feel the world differently to others – in Sheffield.

But currently they are facing barriers at work, school, health services, the justice system and other areas of life.

Some said they do not feel safe and experience harassment, the transition into adulthood was a cliff edge, there were long waits for assessment and a lack of support, formal environments like schools were overwhelming, GPs had old fashioned views on autism and carers felt undervalued.

Autistic people have spoken out about the difficulties they face in Sheffield to help shape a new strategy.

They also spoke about being misunderstood and others thinking they were “stupid or rude” or not “autistic enough” to need help.

One person said: “Autism is known as an invisible disability – people have no idea how difficult it can be.”

This feedback from autistic people, their families and carers shaped Sheffield Council’s new all-age autism strategy set to be approved in a strategy and resources committee meeting this week.

Its priorities for the next year include ensuring high quality training about autism across frontline services, significantly improving the public’s understanding and acceptance of autism, ensuring better support for unpaid carers, beginning preparation for adulthood in services as early as possible and starting conversations with families from year nine, reducing diagnosis waiting times and ensuring all schools are accessible for neurodiverse people.

In a report, council officers said: “The strategy outlines Sheffield’s commitment to strengthen autistic individuals’ voices in the city, family members’ and carers’ voices and continue to reach out to the seldom heard.”

