‘People feel let down': Rotherham's first Reform councillor reflects on election win

The first Reform UK councillor elected to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council says his win reflects a growing desire among voters to break away from the status quo, both locally and nationally.

Councillor Tony Harrison, who unseated Labour in Rotherham’s Keppel ward in a by-election last Thursday, says years of political disappointment have left many residents feeling frustrated and ignored. “The public aren’t seeing any change nationally,” he said. “And people are looking for something different.”

Cllr Harrison’s election came more than a year after the July 2024 general election, when Reform UK gained five parliamentary seats and secured more than 14 per cent of the national vote. Since then, the party has expanded its presence at a local level, gaining control of some councils and increasing its share of councillors across parts of England, often drawing support from voters disillusioned with both Labour and the Conservatives.

In last year’s general election in Rotherham, Labour retained its Westminster stronghold, but cllr Harrison’s local result suggests that frustration with the council, and politics more broadly, is fuelling a search for alternatives.

“On the doorstep, there was certainly a big dislike of Labour and the Labour-run council,” said cllr Harrison. “They feel they’ve been let down over the years. They’ve not really seen any real change for the better.

“It’s quite clear the residents are sick and tired of the status quo.”

A self-described latecomer to politics, cllr Harrison said he stood for election not out of long-held ambition but from a desire to do something constructive.

“I went into the political arena a bit later in life, pretty experienced in life and work,” added cllr Harrison. “I want to apply those life and work experiences into a political agenda. I thought it was time to take action and actually get involved and do something positive.”

Now elected, he’s one voice among 59 councillors who make up RMBC, and the only one who represents Reform. He’s cautious about what he can achieve in the early weeks. “Expectations have to be tempered somewhat… it’ll be a case of observing and seeing what’s actually going on within the council.”

But cllr Harrison is already pointing to issues raised by residents on the doorstep during his campaign, such as council spending, anti-social behaviour, crime, child sexual exploitation and concerns about safety in Rotherham town centre.

He also noted that national issues, including immigration and cuts to the winter fuel allowance, came up regularly on the doorstep, even if they fall outside his remit as a councillor.

He describes himself as open to working with councillors of all parties, and says the focus now should be on delivering results for local residents.

Whether Reform UK can turn its recent gains into lasting local influence remains to be seen. But Cllr Harrison is already thinking ahead. With all-out elections for Rotherham Council set for 2028, he hopes his by-election win will spark momentum, not just for Reform’s message, but for a serious challenge to Labour’s long-held grip on the borough.