Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of pensioners have gathered outside the office of a Labour MP in Dinnington today, protesting against the government’s recent decision to cut the winter fuel payment.

The demonstration outside Jake Richard’s constituency office, led by local resident John Agacy, highlighted the concerns among older people who fear the impact of losing this crucial financial support as winter approaches.

Mr Richards said that since the decision, he and his team have faced abuse which was not acceptable – but they remain ready to help anyone affected by the cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Agacy expressed his outrage at the decision to the Local Democracy Reporting Service. “It’s about saving lives,” he said. “This policy is really abhorrent. If we save one life, that’s an important thing for us. I live in a mining community where a lot of people are on the breadline. Something has to be done to support them.”

Dinnington protesters

The cut to the winter fuel payment means that only those on pension credit or other specific benefits will be eligible for the discount this year, leaving millions of pensioners without the assistance they relied on to heat their homes. The payment, worth up to £300, was a vital lifeline for many.

Lynne Laird, one of the demonstrators, shared how the loss of the winter fuel payment would affect her personally. “We’ve worked all our lives,” she said. “We’ve never claimed anything, nothing ever. I think it’s disgusting.”

Mick Blunt, another protester, added that the winter fuel payment ‘took the pressure off’ his household bills last year, and helped keep the house warm to alleviate symptoms of his arthritis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You work all your life from being 15 years of age, you’ve asked for nothing, you get to our age, and the little bit of what you get is taken off you,” he added.

Pensioners protest the loss of the winter fuel payment

“Because we’ve got a little bit of savings we don’t get [pension credit].”

Cheryl Barton, who attended the protest with her 90-year-old neighbour June Gretton, criticised the government’s decision. “It seems such a cruel thing to do, to punish pensioners for 14 years of Tory government. They are the only generation that never put their hand out. This is the wrong move at the wrong time.”

June Gretton, who is worried about how she will cope with the cold this winter, said she plans to wrap up warm instead of turning on the heating. “I’ve never been so worried about putting the heating on,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Richards said that he had offered to meet with the campaign group, and was advised by police to keep his office closed.

The protest took place outside Jake Richard's Dinnington office

“I’m aware of a small demonstration outside my office supported by local Conservative councillors,” he said.

“On three separate occasions, I offered to meet with the campaigning group to discuss the means-testing of winter fuel allowance. I remain happy to meet them.

“I won’t, however, accept the abuse that some have unfortunately sent to me and my team. Accordingly, the police advised my team to close the office as the demonstration took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have also held several surgeries and public meetings in the last week.

Cheryl Barton, who attended the protest with her 90-year-old neighbour June Gretton

“There are thousands of people who are still eligible for winter fuel allowance in the Rother Valley, and I am working with Age UK and others to try and locate them and help them access the funds they are eligible for. This is my priority.

“If anyone is struggling to pay their energy bills this winter, please do get in touch. I am here to help.’

The government’s decision to cut the winter fuel payment has sparked widespread criticism, with Tory leadership hopeful James Cleverly calling it an “unbelievably foolish choice” and Liberal Democrat work and pensions spokeswoman Wendy Chamberlain labelling it a “historic mistake.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the backlash, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have defended the move, citing a need to address a £22 billion deficit in public finances inherited from the previous Conservative government.

As of this winter, around 10 million pensioners will lose the winter fuel payment, with 71 per cent of those with a disability and 83 per cent of those aged 80 or over set to miss out. Pensioners will be informed by letter in the coming weeks if they will receive the benefit, with payments scheduled for November or December.