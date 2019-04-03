Pensioner left in the cold after delay with repairs

A disabled pensioner says he has been left perishing cold because Sheffield Council has taken months to repair a bedroom window.

Graham Parkin, who lives in council-owned sheltered housing at Stannington, says he has been forced to abandon his bed and sleep on the settee because his room is so cold.

Mr Parkin, who is 73, suffers from angina, kidney and lung problems and previously had a stroke.

He said: “My bedroom window is broken and I have to have a new frame put in but this has gone on for three months now.

“I was told it will be May before it can be done but when the wind blows it is like a gale and my bed is freezing. I have to sleep on my settee. How long does it take to put in a window frame? Window companies can do a three bedroomed house within a day.

“This is making me very ill.”

Sheffield Council says a new window will be fitting within a fortnight.

Janet Sharpe, director of Housing and Neighbourhood Services said: “We have visited Mr Parkin, a new window is on order and it should be fitted in the next two weeks depending on the delivery date.

“We are prioritising this work for Mr. Parkin and we’re sorry about the delay and the inconvenience that he has experienced.”