Peak District shares national parks’ concern about new government proposal

A warning has been fired over a proposal which could allow landowners to convert barns into homes in protected areas without consent.

The government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities have issued a consultation into the policy change. The consultation says barns which are no longer on “established agricultural units” may be changed under an extension of permitted developments.

If the proposal was to be successful, it would include national parks and conservation areas, such as the Peak District.

The consultation document states: “Allowing our town and village centres within protected landscapes (such as national parks) to benefit from the right could help ensure the longer-term viability and vitality of these community hubs, supporting the residents and businesses that rely on them.”

Critics claimed the plan would “destroy” the parks, with Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority chief executive David Butterworth describing the proposals as “bonkers”.

The Local Democracy Service approached the Peak District National Park Authority for comment.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “National Parks exist to conserve and enhance the natural beauty and cultural heritage of our most breathtaking landscapes. Our teams work hard to safeguard the special qualities of these places, including the unique historical architecture found in many National Parks which could be put under serious threat by these proposals.

“National Parks are also living and working landscapes. The important planning controls provided to National Park Authorities ensure that development of farming and other businesses can take place whilst protecting the special character of the landscape.