‘Passionate’ local business owner wants to ‘put the heart back to Dinnington’

A “passionate” business owner who is “in the thick of it” on the high street says she stands for the by-election to make a difference in Dinnington.

Julia Hall from Julz Boutique has long been active in the community and she is one of the founders of the “Totally Locally Dinnington” campaign which supports small and independent businesses in the area.

As a former hairdresser, she told the Local Democracy Service, you learn that you don’t talk about religion and politics – however, Julia is now standing as a Conservative candidate in the by-election in Dinnington.

She said: “I want to make a difference to the area I live in, that I’ve got a business in, that I’ve grown up in.

Julia Hall, the Conservative's candidate for Dinnington

“My children were born here and they stayed here in the same villages – I’m in the thick of it.”

Ms Hall, a first-time politician, added she thought change was “good” and the £12m the high street was given by the government will bring that – but she acknowledges that Dinnington is not only the high street.

She said: “For me there’s a lot we can do about the youngsters, helping and supporting them. I’ve got friends all over the town. It’s about the whole area. I really want to put the heart back to Dinnington.”

She added she didn’t want to see new developments on the green belt as she was “passionate about keeping our areas green”.

Ms Hall agreed that more housing was needed in the area and she said she would work with the town council and RMBC if elected.

“By working together, I’m only one person, we’ve got a good chance of getting what the community wants.”, she added.

When asked if she thought being inexperienced in politics, Ms Hall said people always told her about their problems long before she decided to stand for this by-election so she is not new in this game.

“I’ve learnt an awful lot already”, she said.

She added she has always been a Tory but “one of the first things you learn as a hairdresser is you don’t talk about religion and politics…”

Ms Hall added: “But I am and if somebody were to ask me, I’d be proud to say I am.

“What I found, through talking to people, was that people would come in (my shop) and tell me about their problems.

“I’ve also got the support from Alexander Stafford (the Rother Valley MP) and his amazing team.”

During the campaign, Mr Stafford was criticised by Dinnington Town Council chair Dave Smith (who is also standing in the by-election) for saying Ms Hall could have an influence on how the £12m will be spent on the high street.

However, she defended Mr Stafford and said the big decisions had not been made just yet so “why can’t I (have an influence)?”

She said: “I will say that under the radar I have had conversations and I am playing quite a big part in encouraging people to bring businesses here.

“I have helped a lot. By having a shop to a certain standard, I think, will encourage other shops to come as well.

“I’ve got quite a strong voice.

“I think I can play a part.

“We all should have a bit of a say, this is our community and village.”

Ms Hall said she was ready to fight for Dinnington but first she knew she needed to win – and the campaign was already on.

She added: “I’m up for it because I’m positive and I want to bring a change. Why wouldn’t you want to come to Dinnington? Why wouldn’t you want to come up to Laughton or Leger Lakes?

“We’ve got so much to offer and people don’t know.

“I want to shout about all the positive things.

“It’s all about the future for me. I’ve got children and this is for their children and their children.”

A by-election in Dinnington was scheduled for July 13 after a (suspended) Conservative councillor Charlie Wooding had to leave town hall (attendance).

Residents in the ward have until midnight on June 27 to register to vote if they are not already on the electoral register and the deadline for new postal votes or to change or cancel existing postal and proxy votes is the day after, at 5pm on June 28.