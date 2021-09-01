Parking restriction plan for residential streets near Barnsley hospital

Seven roads in Pogmoor will be subject to a traffic regulation order preventing “indiscriminate and careless parking”, if plans are approved.

If approved, “no waiting at any time” restrictions will be imposed along the full length of the south western side of Warner Road, and at the junctions of Pennine Way, Cotswold Close, Hambleton Close, Mendip Close, Grampian Close and Malvern Close.

This is the latest scheme in an ongoing parking row between residents and hospital staff, following years of complaints.

The road.

A report to Barnsley Council’s cabinet, who are expected to give the scheme the go-ahead next week, states that parking on these roads creates “pinch points” which cause congestion and put public safety at risk.

“The cost of using hospital car parking facilities causes some staff and visitors to use Warner Road as a free parking facility and then walk the short distance to the Hospital,” states the report.

“This situation has resulted in indiscriminate and careless parking along the full length of Warner Road.

“Pinch-points are created reducing the flow of traffic, obstructing access toside roads and in some locations, drivers have resorted to parking half-on/half-off the roadway obstructing the footway for pedestrians;

“As well as the impact for access issues for local residents, public safety is being put at risk due to the severely narrowed carriageway, making access for larger vehicles difficult, such as those used by the emergency services, refuse vehicles etc.