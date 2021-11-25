A total of 859 penalty charge notices have been handed out in Hillsborough so far this year.

Douglas Johnson, Executive member for transport, said Covid restrictions had meant fewer staff patrolling Hillsborough but patrols have increased since April and are now back to pre-pandemic levels.

Coun Christine Gilligan has raised the issue of parking problems in her Hillsborough wa

He said: “Parking services do aim to patrol Hillsborough six times a week in line with the days and times the controlled parking zones are active and we currently respond to any complaints seven days a week.

“Since July 28 up until October 20 we have patrolled on 50 occasions mainly focusing around the controlled zone at Hillsborough centre, pay and display and permit restrictions.

“This also includes football matches at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club and any requests made by the public.

“Parking enforcement has gone through significant changes to improve productivity and IT, however in general there is a small cost to providing enforcement.”

The number and frequency of patrols can still occasionally be affected by the number of staff impacted by contracting Covid or isolating.

The figure was revealed after Hillsborough councillor Christine Gilligan raised a serious of questions about parking in her ward.

A number of streets around the shopping centre have resident permit schemes but parking on match days is a big problem.