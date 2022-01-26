The traffic regulation order has been approved on a section of Manchester Road which runs through Thurlstone, and the side junctions between Towngate and Leapings Lane in a bid to prevent ‘inconsiderate and obstructive parking’.

The proposal prompted 40 objections from residents, who complain that they will no longer be able to park outside their homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal prompted objections from residents , who complain that they will no longer be able to park outside their homes.

One resident states that parked cars slow vehicles down, and asked where residents of Manchester Road could park their cars.

A business owner on the road said restrictions at the junction of Towngate would ‘cripple their trade’, which relies on passing trade.

Another resident claimed that Manchester Road will become a ‘death trap’, and the section between Millhouse and Thurlstone will ‘become a car park’, and another states that the displacement of more than 30 residents’ cars will cause ‘chaos’.

And one resident says they will ‘seek legal advice due to the devaluation of property and will advise others to do the same’.

The council’s head of highways said: “No individual has a legal right to park on the public highway or outside their property, nor should they have the expectation to do so.

“Essentially, the purpose of the ‘public highway’ is to facilitate the passage of traffic and should not be relied on as a parking area.”

A report by the head of highways at BMBC states: “In order to fully address the situation in Thurlstone, it was necessary to have extensive no waiting restrictions along the pinch-point section of road.

“This would result in approximately 35 resident’s vehicles being displaced.

“Following the feedback from the public consultation and meetings with the local ward councillors, it was possible to slightly amend the proposed restrictions and reduce them by 30 metres on one side of the road.”