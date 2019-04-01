Parking changes at busy Sheffield precinct

Parking spaces in a busy Sheffield precinct will be reshuffled to create a new bus lay-by.

South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive and operators First Group and Stagecoach say there are delays to services at Hillsborough Interchange because there’s not enough room for all the buses.

Sheffield Council plans to convert an existing parking spot on Langsett Road into a double bus lay-by.

The pay and display parking will be relocated partly to Hatton Road and partly to another lay-by on Langsett Road. Additional unrestricted parking will be provided on Hatton Road.

David Ramsden, senior engineer at Sheffield Council, says in a report: “The bus interchange is overloaded. The lay-by has been used as a temporary stop during the tram track replacement works and continues to work efficiently.

“The number of buses using the interchange has increased which has resulted in the need for additional capacity. There is not expected to be any significant change to traffic congestion as a result of these changes.

“The proposed works will ease pressure on Hillsborough Interchange making bus services more efficient. It will provide adequate paid-for and free parking in the vicinity that will offset the loss of the paid-for parking in the existing lay-by.”