Park and £2.5m Yorkshire Rose sculptures approved for Barnsley town centre car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to remove car parking space for a public park, complete with 12-15m high Yorkshire Rose sculptures, has been approved by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning board today (April 8), despite concerns over the £2.5m cost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning board today approved two related planning applications that will transform parts of the Lower Seam car park, also known as the Courthouse car park, on County Way.

The first proposal would see the southern section of the Lower Seam car park towards the interchange transformed into a public park, and the second would see the installation of three Yorkshire Rose sculptures along a pedestrian path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These sculptures, each inspired by the Yorkshire Rose, would be positioned along the park’s central pathway in a diagonal arrangement.

The planning board today approved two related planning applications that will transform parts of the Lower Seam car park, also known as the Courthouse car park, on County Way.

Each sculpture would be mounted on a concrete foundation and include lighting and acoustic elements. A lighting display would occur once every hour between 4 pm and 10 pm, lasting around 10 minutes, featuring sound and light effects.

The park will include landscaped areas with pathways, seating, and ornamental planting, creating an open space intended for community use.

To accommodate the park, 181 existing parking spaces will be removed, but the reconfigured car park will provide 235 standard spaces, 12 accessible bays, and 39 electric vehicle (EV) charging bays. The remaining car park will be resurfaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report by BMBC planning officers states that while the loss of parking spaces has raised some concerns, officers believe that sufficient parking capacity remains in the town centre to meet demand.

Each sculpture would be mounted on a concrete foundation and include lighting and acoustic elements. A lighting display would occur once every hour between 4 pm and 10 pm, lasting around 10 minutes, featuring sound and light effects.

During construction, the entire car park will be closed for two weeks – which Liberal Democrat councillor David Greenhough said was ‘extremely alarming’ – especially for businesses who may lose trade.

However, planning officers said that a survey had been undertaken, and that the closure would result in ‘limited harm’ to the town centre.

They added that the town centre has 2,675 council spaces and 2,467 private spaces just in the town centre – not including on street parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Philip Lofts added that the car park currently suffers from anti-social behaviour, and is an ‘eyesore’. He added that the improvements would be a ‘positive’ for the town centre.

Councillor Greenhough, who voted against the plans, added that the £2.5m spend on the sculptures might be acceptable if the council was ‘flush with cash,’ but added: “When people can’t feed their kids and we’ve got this being put in the town centre, this is not something that I would think that we need to consider.

“It is ridiculous to have rhubarbs on a stick in the middle of the town centre, and people really struggling out there’.

After being told that the cost is not a material planning consideration, councillor Greenhough told the meeting “try telling the people of Barnsley that”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, councillor Trevor Smith praised the scheme, and told the meeting that it was an ‘outstanding application, which was in the ‘right place at the right time’.

Both schemes were approved following a vote.