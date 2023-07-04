Parents protest plans for Sheffield school’s new multi-use games area and sports track

Parents have objected to a school’s plans to build a new multi-use games area and running track over long established playing fields.

Ecclesall Primary School, on High Storrs Road, has undergone significant expansion and modernisation within the last decade including the installation of a successful small multi-use games area (MUGA).

It now wants to build another MUGA and a new running track on its long established playing fields which are a struggle to use in wet weather because of sloping.

If these plans are approved by Sheffield Council, the school will cover the existing playing fields and re-level them to make way for the new facilities.

But some parents are unhappy about the proposal and formally objected to the council.

One parent said: “We chose this school over others for the amount of lovely green outdoor space which we knew would be great for our children. It would be terrible to lose such green space to hard standing areas.

“Secondly, in the winter the school area becomes so wet and muddy and often paths flood etc. I think having less drainage will only make this situation worse and I worry for the school building as well as the surrounding neighbourhood.

“Thirdly I feel smaller areas that can be used by several groups of children at once would be far better use of the space as the school is always struggling for space inside and out for the children to do physical education or other outdoor activities. What a shame parents were not consulted on this before the plans went in.”

Ecclesall Primary School playing fields. Parents have objected to a school’s plans to build a new multi-use games area and running track over long established playing fields.

Another parent said: “I live on the same street and both my children attend the school.

“Like all the other parents of children attending the school that I’ve spoken to, I was primarily attracted to Ecclesall Primary due to its large green spaces.

“Free play green space is important to children’s well being and mental health, there are multiple studies to support this. The school has already developed various sections in recent years such as the previous forest school area – which was a sad loss in my opinion. I believe it would be to the children’s detriment to lose such a large additional space.”

There was one comment in support by a sports coach who said there were several problems with using the fields for sports and this plan would be a “huge benefit” to all the children.

They said: “The current playing field is unsuitable and doesn’t allow the children to fully participate in sports all year round.

“In the winter months, the ground can be waterlogged and unsafe to play on, or frozen and icy in colder weather. Many activities in winter have had to be cancelled for a proportion of the school term due to the poor condition of the field at this time.

“In the warmer weather, the ground can be uneven and some areas of cracked dry mud bare of grass. This , again, is unsuitable for playing sports activities so games are often moved to a small yard area or indoor hall.”

