Parents call for public toilets in Sheffield's popular Meersbrook Park

The nearest public toilets to the Victorian park – which is on a steep hillside with panoramic views across the city and playgrounds – are about a mile away, according to council data.

Park visitor Sarah Saunderson said it is not good enough.

She launched a petition urging the authority to open the park’s buildings to the public so they can use the toilets or provide new facilities.

Parents have called on Sheffield Council to provide public toilets in Meersbrook Park.

She said: “The park is heavily used by parents and families and many others who just can’t make it back up the big hill when caught out and can’t afford to go to a cafe and buy something just to use the toilet.

“It would be a huge asset which would be appreciated by all. Even if just allowed to use one toilet in the building at the top. There’s nothing worse than busting for the loo but not being able to go due to screaming children who won’t leave the playground fast enough so you can make it.”

The petition started last week and will run on the council’s website until July 12.

It can be found on the council’s website here: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=10290&RPID=11562957&HPID=11562957

Map of Sheffield's public toilets.

Lack of toilets across Sheffield

Concerns have been raised before about the lack of public lavatories in Sheffield putting people off going out.

Alyssa Widdowson launched a petition a couple of years ago calling for better facilities across the city.

She said: “There are many individuals that may need to use the toilet more than others. Having no toilets around the city is excluding others that may need to use it more. They may feel more anxious and worried about visiting because of the lack of toilets.

“We don’t want that though – we want to be known as an inclusive city. A city that many people are excited to visit and one that people won’t have to worry about because of one of the simplest things – going to the toilet.”

A map showing where all the public toilets are in Sheffield shows 59 public facilities in the city.