However, for the last few years, the historic spot has been used as a car park, which critics say is blemishing the rich history of this space.

Katie Brear, a mature English student at The University of Sheffield said: “I don’t think the people of Sheffield are aware of Paradise Square’s history, which is a shame.”

The square has in the past been used as a place to conduct public meetings and also many of the major elections in Sheffield.

Paradise Square in Sheffield city centre is still being used as a car park despite calls to open up the historic space for events

Sheffield City Council had set out ambitions in its 2018 City Centre plan to end parking there and open it up for ‘events and enjoyment’ but no action has yet been taken.

Tom Hunt, deputy director of the University of Sheffield’s Sheffield Political Economy Research Institute (SPERI), said: “It’s not a square, it’s a car park. Wouldn’t it be good to clear out those cars to turn it into a genuine public space in the city centre?”

His comments have sparked a conversation among residents about what this square stands for and how important it really is to preserve the historic space.

Paradise Square in Sheffield city centre is a fine example of Georgian architecture

Asked what she would like to see happen there, skills and diversity champion Christine Townley, who has a history of working in sustainable development, social housing, and construction arenas, said: “Paradise Square could be a place for meetings. You could have markets and fresh food stalls, places for cafes, etc. for public enjoyment.”

Discussing how parking could be reduced, Katie Brear said: “There could be a limit set on how long cars can be parked there. Maybe it should be allowed just on the weekends. Then events could be held there.”

What the future holds may come down to what the council plans to do to preserve Paradise Square in its master plan for the coming year.

As The Star has previously reported, the land is held by the Sheffield Town Trust, which gives money to good causes, and charges companies up to £1,000-a-year to park on the cobbles.