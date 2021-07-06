“Pandemic far from over” says Barnsley’s public health director
Barnsley’s director of public health Julia Burrows says the pandemic is “far from over”, following the government’s announcement that restrictions will relax from July 19.
Ms Burrows added that she would “support the recommendation that people who can wear [face masks] continue to do so when in enclosed areas where they come into contact with others”, in line with advice from the government’s key health advisors.
Boris Johnson said that the public “need to learn to live” with Covid-19 during a press conference yesterday, and announced that the legal mandate to wear masks indoors would end on July 19.
Limits on social gatherings will also end, and work from home guidance will be scrapped.
Ms Burrows says that the changes “will not come without risk”, adding that Barnsley is “seeing a steep rise in the number of case rates”.
“Prior to widespread vaccination, whenever COVID-19 numbers spiked, it impacted on hospitalisations and sadly, deaths, and we cannot completely rule out that happening again, along with increased pressures on our health services,” she added.
“Barnsley has always been an ambassador for wearing a face covering – even before they became mandatory in certain settings. In line with the Government’s key health advisors, I would support the recommendation that people who can wear them continue to do so when in enclosed areas where they come into contact with others.
“It’s a great way of showing consideration and kindness to others – protecting those around you.”