Two large “employment units” will be built in a busy business park Barnsley after the council’s planning board granted permission yesterday.

As reported before, the developer was seeking permission to build two warehouses for general industrial and storage and distribution purposes on Higham Lane, Dodworth, three km (approx. two miles) from Barnsley town centre.

In a supporting document available on the council’s website, they confirmed that Unit 1, the northernmost warehouse on the site, would be of 7,804m2 (84,000 sq.ft) gross floor space and Unit 2 of 9,755m2 (105,000 sq.ft).

It was also reported that two-storey offices are proposed to the east elevation with ten loading bays to the south elevation facing the service yard – with 100 space car park. Both units would also have a disabled bay, motorcycle and cycle parking.

Barnsley Town Hall

Access to the site is proposed from the southeast corner, extending the existing Capitol Close, a busy business park, in compliance with the outline permission.

An additional layout plan has been submitted to demonstrate that the application could also be served by the roundabout (permission is already granted) which has yet to be constructed.

This would provide the site with access to a new roundabout that would link Capitol Close with Higham Lane.

In a planning board meeting at Barnsley Town Hall, councillors heard that the construction would start in September and the works could be completed by the end of next year.

They were told that the new units would “deliver jobs” in the area.

Councillors, such as Cllr Philipp Lofts (Old Town) and Cllr Dave Leech (St Helen’s), raised issues with access to the site (through Capitol Close) and the number of extra vehicles during construction in the area.