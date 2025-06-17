Over 300 attend protest at Sheffield firm Forged Solutions Group over denied F-35 jet parts claims

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 17th Jun 2025, 15:09 BST
Three hundred people blocked the gates of a Sheffield steel firm, claiming it made parts used on Israeli war planes in Gaza, which the company denies.

Protesters gathered at Forged Solutions Group on Meadowhall Road alleging it played a role in supplying components for the F-35 jet.

But in a statement, the company said it does not manufacture components for F-35s in Sheffield or supply the F-35 programme to Israel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Protest at Forged Solutions Group near Meadowhall over alleged F-35 jet parts.placeholder image
Protest at Forged Solutions Group near Meadowhall over alleged F-35 jet parts. | Sheffield Palestine Coalition against Israeli Apartheid.

Campaigners tied white ribbons to the gate and laid out a row of ‘dead children’ in blood-stained shrouds with shoes alongside.

Others repeatedly pressed the buttons on a pedestrian crossing to stop traffic while protest leaders gave speeches.

'Dead children' in blood-stained shrouds were laid at the gate to Forged Solutions Group in a protest over allegedly supplying Israel.placeholder image
'Dead children' in blood-stained shrouds were laid at the gate to Forged Solutions Group in a protest over allegedly supplying Israel. | nw

Forged Solutions removed signage ahead of the event and police attended, but onlookers said it was peaceful. It was organised by Sheffield Palestine Coalition against Israeli Apartheid.

Group member Annie O’Gara said 54,000 people had died and Gaza “lay in ruins.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: “It is shocking that a Sheffield company has a role in supplying Israel with even small components for weapons of genocide.”

Protesters used a pedestrian crossing to stop traffic on Meadowhall Road.placeholder image
Protesters used a pedestrian crossing to stop traffic on Meadowhall Road. | NW

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign said it organised three protests at alleged manufacturers of F-35 parts in Britain on Tuesday June 17: Lockheed Martin at Havant in Hampshire, BAE Systems at Rochester in Kent, and Forged Solutions in Sheffield.

Sheffield Trades Union Council said it was proud to support the protest but insisted it was directed at bosses and the UK Labour government and not workers.

It added: “We believe it is crucial that sites like Forged Solutions stay open to ensure that we defend and expand high-skilled manufacturing to ensure that we have the capacity to rebuild our hospitals, schools, transport sector and infrastructure.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
White ribbons on the gate at Forged Solutions Group and a statement from the company denying it makes components for F-35s in Sheffield.placeholder image
White ribbons on the gate at Forged Solutions Group and a statement from the company denying it makes components for F-35s in Sheffield. | nw

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

In a statement, Forged Solutions Group said it respected the right to demonstrate peacefully and safely. It had put measures in place to ensure staff, operations and participants remained safe.

It added: “Concerned local residents made the company aware of poster and leaflet campaigns which stated that ‘Forged Solutions is making parts for F-35 jets in Sheffield.’

An estimated 300 people attended the protest at Forged Solutions Group near Meadowhall.placeholder image
An estimated 300 people attended the protest at Forged Solutions Group near Meadowhall. | nw

“As communicated to local organisers prior to the demonstration, that is not true. Regrettably, the demonstrating organisation did not engage with the company to check this or respond to written clarification. Items manufactured are clearly listed on the company’s website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Forged Solutions Group employs more than 600 people in the UK. The business has operated for over 100 years and we are proud of the strengths and skills of our team, the careers and local causes we progress, and our commitment to generating direct and indirect value as part of the communities in which we operate.”

Related topics:SheffieldLockheed MartinBAE Systems
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice