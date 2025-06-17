Three hundred people blocked the gates of a Sheffield steel firm, claiming it made parts used on Israeli war planes in Gaza, which the company denies.

Protesters gathered at Forged Solutions Group on Meadowhall Road alleging it played a role in supplying components for the F-35 jet.

But in a statement, the company said it does not manufacture components for F-35s in Sheffield or supply the F-35 programme to Israel.

Protest at Forged Solutions Group near Meadowhall over alleged F-35 jet parts. | Sheffield Palestine Coalition against Israeli Apartheid.

Campaigners tied white ribbons to the gate and laid out a row of ‘dead children’ in blood-stained shrouds with shoes alongside.

Others repeatedly pressed the buttons on a pedestrian crossing to stop traffic while protest leaders gave speeches.

'Dead children' in blood-stained shrouds were laid at the gate to Forged Solutions Group in a protest over allegedly supplying Israel. | nw

Forged Solutions removed signage ahead of the event and police attended, but onlookers said it was peaceful. It was organised by Sheffield Palestine Coalition against Israeli Apartheid.

Group member Annie O’Gara said 54,000 people had died and Gaza “lay in ruins.”

She added: “It is shocking that a Sheffield company has a role in supplying Israel with even small components for weapons of genocide.”

Protesters used a pedestrian crossing to stop traffic on Meadowhall Road. | NW

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign said it organised three protests at alleged manufacturers of F-35 parts in Britain on Tuesday June 17: Lockheed Martin at Havant in Hampshire, BAE Systems at Rochester in Kent, and Forged Solutions in Sheffield.

Sheffield Trades Union Council said it was proud to support the protest but insisted it was directed at bosses and the UK Labour government and not workers.

It added: “We believe it is crucial that sites like Forged Solutions stay open to ensure that we defend and expand high-skilled manufacturing to ensure that we have the capacity to rebuild our hospitals, schools, transport sector and infrastructure.”

White ribbons on the gate at Forged Solutions Group and a statement from the company denying it makes components for F-35s in Sheffield. | nw

In a statement, Forged Solutions Group said it respected the right to demonstrate peacefully and safely. It had put measures in place to ensure staff, operations and participants remained safe.

It added: “Concerned local residents made the company aware of poster and leaflet campaigns which stated that ‘Forged Solutions is making parts for F-35 jets in Sheffield.’

An estimated 300 people attended the protest at Forged Solutions Group near Meadowhall. | nw

“As communicated to local organisers prior to the demonstration, that is not true. Regrettably, the demonstrating organisation did not engage with the company to check this or respond to written clarification. Items manufactured are clearly listed on the company’s website.

“Forged Solutions Group employs more than 600 people in the UK. The business has operated for over 100 years and we are proud of the strengths and skills of our team, the careers and local causes we progress, and our commitment to generating direct and indirect value as part of the communities in which we operate.”