Outrage over demolition of landmark Sheffield pub

Birley ward Labour councillors raised concern about the recent demolition of Frecheville Hotel, at 1 Birley Moor Crescent, accusing the developers of ignoring the planning process.

In a post on their Facebook page, the councillors said they were “outraged” and the council will be writing to the developer to express their “deep concerns”.

They said: “In the absence of a decision on the above application, the demolition of the public house has occurred unlawfully and should have been supported by a prior notification application … We expect developers to work with the council and local community and not to carry on in this cavalier way. We are really sorry for the disruption this caused our local residents last week.”

Frecheville Hotel.

They added: “The council officers are now working to issue a decision on the planning application as soon as possible. The council has noted that there are a number of objections to the application and we want to reassure you that these will be taken into consideration.”

Demolition of the pub, which is believed to have been vacant for about a decade, was part of plans to build a new three-storey building comprising 11 apartments on the site with car parking.

Councillors said while a prior notification application for demolition would have allowed the council to consider the method of demolition and the way in which the site would be left, the council would have had no grounds to stop the building being knocked down.

The councillors said they will also be raising concerns with environmental officers regarding the noise nuisance caused during the demolition and encouraged residents to contact the environmental protection service to complain under environmental health legislation.

Seven members of the public commented on the planning application and of those, five objected to the plans and raised concerns about parking, privacy and noise.