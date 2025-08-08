Outline plans submitted for 229 homes on edge of Wombwell

An outline planning application has been submitted for a major new housing development that could see up to 229 homes built on the western edge of Wombwell.

The application, submitted by national housebuilder Crest Nicholson, outlines proposals for a mix of detached, semi-detached, and terraced homes on land off Pit Lane, between existing housing and the railway line, near Wombwell train station.

Although the plans are at an early stage, the documents include a vision for a “sustainable, attractive and community-focused” neighbourhood, with landscaped green spaces, children’s play areas, tree planting, and a network of walking and cycling routes.

A total of 7.4 hectares is included in the application, with around 1.1 hectares set aside for public open space. Access would be taken from Pit Lane, which may need realigning to accommodate the scheme.

The outline application sets out a framework for how the site could be developed in future, with detailed designs, layouts, and housing types to follow through later “reserved matters” applications, if approval is granted.

Design documents show that the scheme would be guided by principles of sustainable placemaking and climate resilience. The development would also include a biodiversity net gain strategy and surface water drainage infrastructure.

Crest Nicholson says the development would help meet local housing demand and provide a range of homes for different life stages, while enhancing connectivity to Wombwell’s town centre and transport links.

Residents can comment on the plans until August 20 on BMBC’s website