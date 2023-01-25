Outline permission granted for new employment units near South Yorkshire ASOS distribution centre

Outline permission has been granted for 120,000 sqft of mixed employment use at a former colliery in Barnsley.

Part of the former Houghton Main Colliery, which is already home to the ASOS storage and distribution centre, will be home to new “flexible employment space” after outline plans were approved by Barnsley Council’s planning committee on January 24.

BMBC’s planning officers told the meeting that the site would appeal to companies around the Dearne Valley, and would increase the employment offer in the borough

No specific end users of the site, off Park Spring Road, have been earmarked yet, but the site is expected to operate on a 24-hour basis.

Three layout options are on the table as the scheme is still at outline stage, with either larger units across the site, smaller subdivisions, or a mix of smaller units anchored by a larger unit.

Applicants Harworth Group say in their planning documents that the new buildings will provide “modern, energy efficient employment space which is likely to be of significant interest to the market”.

The site will be accessed via a new junction off Park Spring Road, with pedestrian crossing points.

Residents and councillors raised concerns about extra traffic generated by the scheme, with Darfield councillor Trevor Smith asking if issues around traffic, noise and light pollution “would be sorted”.

One objector stated: “Rotherham Road suffers several times a day from standstill traffic at traffic calming measures that back up out of sight towards Great Houghton and the roundabout at Park Springs bypass.

“The proposed development and involved traffic will without doubt increase the risk of accidents, injury and death of locals in the area and any daily visitors to established businesses.”

Planning officers added that BMBC’s highways department are “confident” that the access will be safe, and are ‘now happy’ with the scheme.

Joe Jenkinson, head of planning and building control, added that the application had been on the books for the “best part of 18 months” to ensure it is “absolutely right”, and added that the access has been audited.

Concerns were also raised by residents about the Houghton Main Miners Memorial – a pit wheel on the site dedicated to all who died in pursuit of coal.

Developers have proposed to leave the memorial in the same spot, but to rotate it by 90 degrees.

Little Houghton Parish Council, who are responsible for the memorial, asked how the current landowners will be “addressing the need to move the memorial.”

Planning documents state that confirmation was received from the architect that the memorial on the site will be retained, “albeit it is likely to be rotated through 90 degrees or moved to the side”.

Councillor Kevin Osborne, who represents the Darfield ward, told the local democracy reporting service: “I’m pleased that the application passed today, and I’m also pleased that my concerns over traffic, biodiversity, and the miners memorial were discussed.