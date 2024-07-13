"Our vision is coming to life": Sheffield Council shares footage of "buzzing" city centre

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Jul 2024, 06:30 BST
Sheffield City Council has shared a video showing a "buzzing" city centre.

The caption reads: "Our vision for Sheffield city centre is coming to life - and it's buzzing!

"We're making it a cleaner, greener and more vibrant place for everyone to enjoy."

It shows customers in new shops in the Heart of the City, and people enjoying other developments including Pound’s Park.

Watch the video here.

