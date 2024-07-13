"Our vision is coming to life": Sheffield Council shares footage of "buzzing" city centre
Sheffield City Council has shared a video showing a "buzzing" city centre.
The caption reads: "Our vision for Sheffield city centre is coming to life - and it's buzzing!
"We're making it a cleaner, greener and more vibrant place for everyone to enjoy."
It shows customers in new shops in the Heart of the City, and people enjoying other developments including Pound’s Park.
