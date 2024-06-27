Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students in Sheffield have discussed the key issues that are most important to them ahead of voting in the impending general election.

In a 12-minute panel show on Shots! TV, two students from the University of Sheffield talked over key election issues including the climate emergency, the cost of living, housing and the NHS.

The programme, titled Election 2024: The issues that matter to students, is available to watch on demand on the Shots! website. You can also watch the trailer for the show at the top of this page.

