'Our future is bleak': Watch our Sheffield student panel discuss key election issues most important to them
Students in Sheffield have discussed the key issues that are most important to them ahead of voting in the impending general election.
In a 12-minute panel show on Shots! TV, two students from the University of Sheffield talked over key election issues including the climate emergency, the cost of living, housing and the NHS.
The programme, titled Election 2024: The issues that matter to students, is available to watch on demand on the Shots! website. You can also watch the trailer for the show at the top of this page.
What issues are most important to you? What are your hopes for the next government? Write to us at [email protected]
