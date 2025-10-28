‘Our flag belongs to all of us’: Rotherham Council to keep lampost flags up but pledges to act on concerns

Rotherham Council says most flags attached to lamp-posts across the borough will remain in place for now, but some will be taken down over the coming weeks to make way for Christmas lights or in response to complaints.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council leader Councillor Chris Read said more than 800 people took part in a consultation, with around two-thirds backing the decision to leave the flags up “at least for the time being”.

The flags, mainly Union Flags and St George’s Crosses, began appearing on lamp-posts across parts of Rotherham and other towns in England over the summer. Supporters said they were a sign of community pride and patriotism, while others said the displays felt intimidating or politically charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Read said the council had listened carefully to local views, noting that while many residents supported the displays, others had reported feeling uncomfortable or unsafe.

The flags, mainly Union Flags and St George’s Crosses, began appearing on lamp-posts across parts of Rotherham and other towns in England over the summer. Supporters said they were a sign of community pride and patriotism, while others said the displays felt intimidating or politically charged.

“We know many people are proud to see our national flags flying in our communities, and I understand that and respect that,” he said. “It’s our flag, and it belongs to all of us. But we’ve also heard from people who told us they felt uneasy or unsafe because of the flags in some areas. We’ve got to strike the right balance.”

He confirmed that while most flags would remain in place, the council would remove some where Christmas decorations were due to be installed or where complaints had been received.

“If they’re your flags on street lights where Christmas lights go up, you might want to look at taking them down temporarily,” he said. “If you don’t, we will have to take some of those down while we get the Christmas lights on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clarification follows comments made at a council meeting in September, when Councillor Lynda Marshall, cabinet member for street scene and green spaces, said the authority would use its powers under the Highways Act 1980 to remove unauthorised or unsafe items from street lighting columns.

At that time, the council said it was not actively removing flags, but would take action if they posed a safety risk, were offensive, or generated complaints.

Councillor Read said the council was now “following the advice” given through the consultation, which also showed strong support for removing graffiti and celebrating St George’s Day more visibly in future.

He added that poppy decorations were welcome in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday, provided local groups had made arrangements with the council’s highways team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We respect people’s pride and sense of belonging,” he said. “But we also have to make sure everyone feels safe and that the public realm is managed responsibly.”

Similar debates have taken place in other parts of England, with some councils removing flags on safety grounds, while others have allowed them to remain in place.