Our environment will be the heart of every decision’ – Why Bex Whyman of the Green Party thinks she should be the next South Yorkshire mayor

Here is Bex Whyman from the Green Party

“Bringing buses back under public control leads to better services. I will push for the electrification of main lines and for more funding for regional rail services. I will also ensure new infrastructure for safe walking and cycling is provided.

“A Green mayor can be counted on to put our environment first. I will protect our precious green spaces by pushing for the redevelopment of brownfield sites first. Our environment will be at the heart of every decision made in our region.

Green Party candidate Bex Whyman

“There are homes across South Yorkshire standing empty, when they could be warm, affordable places to live. Refurbishing old homes and creating new homes, in the right place, would provide quality jobs for a green future.

“Investment in green transport and housing will provide a massive increase in new types of jobs and skills. To develop training and skills, I will provide new apprenticeships.

“Residents are crying out for people they can trust who will stand up for what is right and I am ready to serve you and our region as your Green mayor.”

