Orgreave inquiry should be done ‘properly and effectively’ says mayor Oliver Coppard
Labour’s election manifesto has promised “to ensure, through an investigation or inquiry, that the truth about the events at Orgreave comes to light”.
Striking coal miners from across Britain gathered at the Orgreave coking plant to disrupt coal deliveries. They were met with a large police presence, leading to violent confrontations that resulted in injuries to at least 120 miners and police officers.
The Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign (OTJC) has been advocating for an independent inquiry, arguing that the police response was overly aggressive and that many miners faced false charges.
Mr Coppard, who has also taken over the role of police and crime commissioner said: “I’m really pleased that the government has committed to an inquiry at Orgreave, that is the right thing to do.
“I am supporting the campaign team, and I’m supporting the government..to make that happen.
“These things are never easy, but that’s the next step. These things take time.
“The police leadership are in exactly the same place as me, they want to make sure this is done, and is done properly and effectively.”