An order which has been in place to crack down on antisocial behaviour in Rotherham for the last six years is set to be renewed.

A three-year Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) was first introduced in Rotherham town centre and Clifton Park in 2017, in a bid to crack down on public drinking, urinating, spitting, using language which may cause ‘alarm or distress’ and approaching people for marketing or fundraising purposes without a licence.

Dogs will also be required to be kept on a lead.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet has proposed to extend the order for another year after complaints about antisocial behaviour (ASB) increased.

The council said that the order will be in place for one year, so a review can be undertaken and changes made if necessary.

A report to cabinet said complaints about ‘rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour’ remain the most significant in terms of antisocial behaviour recorded by South Yorkshire Police in the town centre and Clifton Park.

A total of 752 complaints about ASB in the town centre were made between October 2020 and May 2023.

The highest number of complaints – 458 – were about rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour.

An online consultation found that 70 per cent of respondents did not think that the current order has helped tackle ASB in the town centre, but 58 per cent of respondents were in support of the proposed order

The order gives the council the authority to hand out fines of up to £1,000 for breaching the conditions