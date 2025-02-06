Opposition councillor questions council’s handling of big projects after audit findings

Rotherham council’s deputy Conservative leader has raised concerns about how the council manages its major building projects after an audit report last year found problems with cost estimates, staff training, and unclear roles for project managers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Joshua Bacon, deputy leader of the Rotherham Conservative group, asked a meeting of the overview and scrutiny committee yesterday (February 5) what recommendations from the report would be kept in mind during future projects.

He referred to the recent audit of the capital programme and asked Councillor Alam what steps would be taken to address the report’s findings when planning future projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The questions were raised by coun Bacon after a review of Rotherham Council’s building design team last year revealed several issues, raising concerns about how the council manages large-scale projects.

Riverside House

The investigation, prompted by significant budget variations, examined three major projects and several issues, including a lack of documented procedures for estimating costs, inadequate staff training, and unclear roles for project officers in charge of overseeing the capital programme.

RMBC has budgeted to spend more than £169m on capital projects in the coming financial year.

This includes schemes such as the new mainline railway station, Gullivers Skills Village, Corporation Street redevelopment and the The Forge Island development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the meeting, Councillor Brian Steele, chair of the board, also raised concerns about monitoring the council’s capital expenditure. He asked Judith Badger, RMBC’s strategic director of finance and customer services, whether she was confident that the funds allocated for these projects would be properly monitored and that the outcomes would benefit the council.

In response, Mrs. Badger reassured the committee that the council would be closely monitoring the investments. “We absolutely will be monitoring,” she said. “The figures put forward for the investments are based on an assumption at a point in time. Until you actually procure and go out to tender on jobs, you’re never going to get a final value – so there’s always a possibility that the figures will change.”

She also clarified that the audit investigation did not reveal issues with overspending but rather focused on the accuracy of initial cost estimates. “The audit investigation that I asked for was about why the estimates are not always as accurate as we would like them to be,” she explained. “That was about the process for delivering the original estimates, and all of the actions that came out of that audit have been implemented.”

While Mrs. Badger acknowledged that there may still be occasional issues, she emphasised that improvements to systems and processes were in place for future capital projects.